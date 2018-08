The Philippines has a long history of forced disappearances that began during the military regime in the 1970s.

Despite the restoration of democracy in recent decades, it is still common for political dissenters to be abducted and never heard from again.

Almost 2,000 people are known to be victims of forced disappearances.

Al Jazeera's Jamela Alindogan spoke to the relatives of some of those who disappeared, and who are still struggling for justice.