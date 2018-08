Opposition supporters in Nicaragua have been marching to demand the release of political prisoners.

Protesters say that the President Daniel Ortega's crackdown has resulted not just in the detention of over 2,000 anti-government protesters, but torture and disappearances.

The president has said that the crisis in Nicaragua is over, but these protests, although smaller than before, are an indication that discontent is still simmering.

Al Jazeera's John Holman reports from Managua.