Thursday marks the 38th anniversary of the end of the national literacy crusade in Nicaragua.

Tens of thousands of mostly young people set off to live in isolated rural parts of the country to teach their compatriots to read and write.

The crusade was an enormous success and was seen as a sign that the Sandinista revolution could build a new society after years of a brutal dictatorship.

Al Jazeera's John Holman reports from Managua.