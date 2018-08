A new presidential plan has been proposed in Mexico to stop the notorious drug-gang war.

President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador thinks young Mexicans can be persuaded to avoid a life of crime.

And Pedro Carrizales, a former cocaine addict and drug-gang member - known as "El Mijis", intends to help from his recently elected position in a local state congress.

Al Jazeera's John Holman reports San Luis Potosi.