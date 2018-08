According to the UN, the Mediterranean now the most over-fished sea in the world and pollution and climate change are doing their own damage to fish populations.

As the state of the marine environment worsens, local fishers have begun looking for alternatives to make ends meet and preserve the dwindling fish populations.

Al Jazeera's David Chater met fishermen in the city of La Ciotat, on the French Riviera - who are trying to make a difference.