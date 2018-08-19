Kerala floods: Over 300,000 displaced as rescue efforts struggle

Thousands of stranded people are waiting for rescue as relentless monsoon floods continue to batter the south Indian state of Kerala, where more than 200 people have died in a little over a week.

More than 300,000 people have also been displaced since August 8, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) officials said on Friday evening, adding that 2,600 villages have been flooded.

Thousands of homes have been destroyed and more than 10,000km of roads damaged across the state.

The state is "facing the worst floods in 100 years", chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Twitter, adding that at least 324 lives have been lost so far since the monsoon season started in June.

Al Jazeera's Andrew Thomas reports from Kerala.