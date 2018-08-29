Kenya: Roadside bomb kills five soldiers in Lamu county

Blast destroys army vehicle in the coastal Lamu county, 100km from Somali border, leaving ten others wounded.

    Five Kenyan soldiers have been killed after their vehicle struck a roadside bomb in the country's coastal Lamu county, a military spokesperson said.

    Another ten soldiers were wounded in the blast, which occurred on Wednesday morning along the Kiunga-Sankuri road in the Indian Ocean town of Lamu, which is popular with Western tourists, Colonel Paul Njuguna said.

    "Soldiers operating in Lamu county, while on a humanitarian civil assignment to fetch and distribute water to the residents in the area, hit an Improvised Explosive Device (IED)," the military said in a statement.

    Last month, the military denied reports that six soldiers died in a roadside bomb in the same area, about 100km from the border with Somalia.

    Attacks in Kenya have increased since Nairobi sent its troops across the border into Somalia in October 2011 to fight armed group al-Shabab.

    Kenyan security officers are regularly killed by roadside bombs planted by the al-Shabab group, which is fighting to overthrow the internationally-backed government in Mogadishu.

    SOURCE: News agencies

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

    America's Guns: Secret Pipeline to Syria

    America's Guns: Secret Pipeline to Syria

    How has the international arms trade exacerbated conflict in the Middle East? People and Power investigates.

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    In 1959, a year before Nigeria's independence, a 23-year-old student helped colour the country's identity.