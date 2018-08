A US judge has blocked a company from releasing the blueprints for the production of guns using 3D printers. Nine US states filed a lawsuit - after US President Donald Trump's administration reached a settlement with Texas-based Defense Distributed that would have allowed the plans to be published online from Wednesday.

But Trump appeared to oppose this in a tweet on Tuesday, saying he has spoken to the National Rifle Association.

Al Jazeera's Rob Reynolds reports from Los Angeles.