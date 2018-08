Dissolving governments and appointing new prime ministers, has been Jordan's way of dealing with its economic crisis.

After protests in June, Omar al-Razzaz became the country's seventh prime minister, in seven years.

The Harvard-educated economist is seen as a reformer, but he has inherited deep structural problems and needs to deliver to a public impatient for change.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from Amman.