The Ivory Coast's former first lady has been freed from jail, after being granted amnesty for her role in the civil war.

Simone Gbagbo's husband Laurent refused to accept electoral defeat in 2010, triggering a conflict that killed 3000 people.

She was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2015.

Her release is seen as an effort to soothe political tensions ahead of elections in 2020.

Al Jazeera's Colin Baker reports.