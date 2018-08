The Italian engineer who designed the Genoa bridge that collapsed and killed dozens on Tuesday, had warned four decades ago that it would require constant maintenance.

Emergency workers are now struggling to secure what remains of the Morandi Bridge, before it causes further damage.

A survey by the Italian Consumer Association has identified 22 bridges on the country's motorway network that are showing worrying signs of degradation.

Al Jazeera's David Chater reports from Genoa.