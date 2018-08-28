Israel razes home of slain Palestinian attacker

Israeli forces on Tuesday demolished the family home of a Palestinian teenager who stabbed a Jewish settler to death in the occupied West Bank last month.

Muhammad Tarek Ibrahim Dar Yusuf, 17, was shot and killed by Israeli forces at the scene of the attack on July 26 after he climbed the perimeter fence and entered the Adam settlement.

He stabbed two other settlers who suffered non-life-threatening wounds before he was shot. The teenager's body remains in Israel's custody.

Yusuf's father Tarek told The Associated Press the Israeli army informed him of its decision to demolish his house.

At 3am (0:00GMT), a bulldozer rolled down the street where their home is located in the village of Kauber, accompanied by 20 military vehicles and a drone flying overhead.

"Within an hour the house was destroyed. Then they left," Tarek said.

In a statement, the army said dozens of Palestinians protested Tuesday's demolition, hurling rocks and firebombs at Israeli troops. The military responded with "riot dispersal means", usually indicating tear gas and stun grenades were fired.

Israeli forces often raze the homes of Palestinians involved in attacks as a punitive measure. According to Palestinian estimates, about 45 houses have been demolished by Israeli forces since 2017.

Israel says house demolitions are an effective deterrent against attacks. Critics counter the tactic amounts to collective punishment.