Last year, Tehran sold $126m worth of Persian rugs to the American market, but the new US sanctions on Iran include the hand-woven carpets.

But the beautiful rugs are more than just a commodity; they are recognised around the world as a form of art and are part of Iran's cultural identity.

Weavers say the sanctions are not just an attempt to block an important revenue stream, but also an attack on Iranian culture.

Al Jazeera's Zein Basravi reports from Karaj, Iran.