Thousands of people have been paying tribute to former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has been cremated in New Delhi.

He was the first prime minister of India from the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Vajpayee, who died aged 93, is regarded as having been a consensus-builder.

He successfully led a coalition with multiple smaller parties.

Al Jazeera's Andrew Thomas reports from New Delhi, India.