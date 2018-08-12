India: 4 million wait to find out reasons for losing citizenship

Next week, each person the government labels an 'infiltrator' and renders stateless will be told why and how to appeal the decision.

by

    In India, four million people are waiting to hear why they have been excluded from a draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) by the state government of Assam, which says they are illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

    Next week, each person the government labels an "infiltrator" will be told why and how to appeal the decision.

    Those who fail to prove they are Indian will be stripped of rights and rendered stateless.

    Some believe the exercise is as much about whipping up nationalism ahead of elections as it is a genuine attempt at a census.

    Al Jazeera's Andrew Thomas reports from Langia in Assam state.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

    The State of Lebanon

    The State of Lebanon

    Amid deepening regional rivalries what does the future hold for Lebanon's long established political dynasties?

    Exploited, hated, killed: The lives of African fruit pickers

    Exploited, hated, killed: Italy's African fruit pickers

    Thousands of Africans pick fruit and vegetables for a pittance as supermarkets profit, and face violent abuse.