India: 4 million wait to find out reasons for losing citizenship

In India, four million people are waiting to hear why they have been excluded from a draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) by the state government of Assam, which says they are illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

Next week, each person the government labels an "infiltrator" will be told why and how to appeal the decision.

Those who fail to prove they are Indian will be stripped of rights and rendered stateless.

Some believe the exercise is as much about whipping up nationalism ahead of elections as it is a genuine attempt at a census.

Al Jazeera's Andrew Thomas reports from Langia in Assam state.