Alvaro Enciso plants crosses to remember those who died trying to traverse the Sonoran Desert, but he says he does not have enough.

In Arizona, activists and officials have spent years compiling a so-called "death map", tracking the lives lost in what is nothing short of a humanitarian crisis.

The data is being used to help identify the more than 3,000 who died attempting trying to cross into the United States.

Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher has more from Tucson.