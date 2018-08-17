Homes flooded, villages cut off as tropical storm hits Vietnam

Tropical Storm Bebinca has slammed into northern Vietnam bringing torrential rain to the region.

The storm made landfall just over 100 kilometres to the south of the capital Hanoi, with winds gusting up to 130 kmph and relentless heavy downpours.

Nghe An province reported 280 millimetres of rain, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting. This is nearly 90 percent of the amount that is expected in the entire month of August.

Homes were flooded and some villages become unreachable as rain rendered roads impassable, according to the state-owned Tien Phong newspaper.

It is still raining falling across much of the region, with the meteorological agency warning that "northern provinces need to closely monitor the rain and be vigilant to possible landslides and flash floods".



Vietnam is no stranger to severe weather.

According to the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority, natural calamities, mostly floods and landslides, killed 88 people in Vietnam in the first seven months of this year,

The torrential rain in northern Vietnam is expected to ease on Saturday. However, the downpours will track west.

Bangladesh is bracing for severe weather on Sunday, which is likely to cause significant disruption.