Europe drought reveals 'Hunger Stones' in Czech river

Rivers are drying up during the hottest-recorded summer in Europe, revealing archaeological treasures in the Czech Republic.

    A drought in the Czech Republic is causing a major river to dry up and expose rocks which are some of the oldest hydrological landmarks in Central Europe.

    While the drought might prove a boon for some researchers, high temperatures and low rainfall in other parts of Europe are expected to cause higher food prices.

    The German government is promising to compensate thousands of drought-hit farmers, but a recent study has indicated that 21st-century droughts are more severe than the previous century and they are expected to get worse.

     

    Al Jazeera's Osama Bin Javaid reports.

