Is Duterte targeting corruption watchdog investigators?

One of Rodrigo Duterte's main campaign promises was to ruthlessly fight corruption in the Philippines government.

But many observers believe Duterte has been attacking institutions meant to keep checks and balances, like the ombudsman who was investigating his family for accumulating illegal wealth, while maintaining political alliances with politicians with histories of corruption.

Al Jazeera's Jamela Alindogan has been speaking to the outgoing ombudsman about the struggle against corruption in government.