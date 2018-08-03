Is Duterte targeting corruption watchdog investigators?

Philippine President Duterte claims to be fighting corruption but makes allies such as Imelda Marcos and an opponent of the anti-corruption ombudsman.

by

    One of Rodrigo Duterte's main campaign promises was to ruthlessly fight corruption in the Philippines government.

    But many observers believe Duterte has been attacking institutions meant to keep checks and balances, like the ombudsman who was investigating his family for accumulating illegal wealth, while maintaining political alliances with politicians with histories of corruption.

    Al Jazeera's Jamela Alindogan has been speaking to the outgoing ombudsman about the struggle against corruption in government.

