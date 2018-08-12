'Didn't find any remains': Yemen's survivors on deadly bus attack

The United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, says talks between warring parties next month will focus on a transitional government and laying down arms.

Griffiths has been trying for a political deal to end the three-year war.

But before those talks can even begin, a Saudi-Emirati coalition air strike has killed dozens of children in a Houthi stronghold.

Al Jazeera's Mohammed Adow reports from neighbouring Djibouti on what has been described as the worst attack on Yemen's children.