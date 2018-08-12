'Didn't find any remains': Yemen's survivors on deadly bus attack

The UN Security Council has called for an independent investigation into a Saudi-led coalition attack on a school bus that killed dozens of people, including at least 29 children, on Thursday.

by

    The United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, says talks between warring parties next month will focus on a transitional government and laying down arms.

    Griffiths has been trying for a political deal to end the three-year war.

    But before those talks can even begin, a Saudi-Emirati coalition air strike has killed dozens of children in a Houthi stronghold.

    Al Jazeera's Mohammed Adow reports from neighbouring Djibouti on what has been described as the worst attack on Yemen's children.

