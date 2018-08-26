Deadly mass shooting at video game tournament in Florida

A mass shooting at a video game tournament has led to "multiple fatalities" in the US state of Florida, according to police.

The shooting took place on Sunday at a waterfront dining, entertainment and shopping site in downtown Jacksonville, according to local media. Citing police sources, reports said four people were killed and at least 10 wounded.

"We have deceased victims at the scene. We also have injured people at the hospital. We will release counts later on," said Sheriff Mike Williams at a brief press conference, describing the dead suspect as a white male who had yet to be identified.

"We have no outstanding suspects at this time, the scene is secure, and we will follow up in a couple of hours."

The attack took place during the Madden 19 online game tournament at the GLHF Game Bar, according to the venue's website.

The video game tournament was being streamed online from the restaurant. Players can be seen reacting to the gunfire and cries can be heard before the footage cuts off.

"SWAT is doing a methodical search inside... We will get to you. Please don't come running out," the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office earlier said on Twitter.

Another mass shooting

Local outlet News4Jax said several ambulances, as well as firefighters and police officers, were on the scene, and roads were being blocked off in the downtown area.

Six victims were brought to Jacksonville's UF Health hospital, five in stable condition and one serious, Reuters news agency quoted hospital staff as saying.

Peter Moberg, a spokesman for Jacksonville's Memorial Hospital, said it was treating three victims, all of whom were in stable condition.

The attack occurred amid a debate about US gun laws that was given fresh impetus by the massacre in February of 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

Survivors of the Parkland shooting expressed sorrow on Sunday at news of another mass shooting in the state.

"Once again, my heart hurts and all of me is so angry. We cannot accept this as our reality," Delaney Tarr, one of the organisers of the student-led March for Our Lives movement, tweeted.

Two years ago, a gunman killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.