Some people see Charlottesville as a symbol of the United States' deepening racial divisions in the era of President Donald Trump, a year after a woman who was at a protest against a white nationalist rally was killed when a suspected neo-Nazi sympathiser crashed a car into a crowd in the city.

In the aftermath, Trump was widely condemned for saying "there is blame on both sides".

Al Jazeera's Andy Gallacher reports from Charlottesville on what has been a grim anniversary.