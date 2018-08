Opinion polls in Brazil suggest many voters are disillusioned and undecided about who their next president will be.

The most popular choice for re-election is serving 12 years in prison for corruption.

Former President Luiz Inacio "Lula" da Silva is protesting his innocence from his prison cell - and campaigning for permission to run in October.

Al Jazeera's Daniel Schweimler reports from Sao Paulo, Brazil.