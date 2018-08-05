Bangladesh shuts down mobile internet in protest crackdown

Students in Bangladesh say they wanted a peaceful protest, but rubber bullets and tear gas have ended that.

The eight day of protests over road safety have turned more violent with the recent deaths of two students, as police used tear gas break up the demonstrations in Dhaka. Activists say at least four people have been injured.

Bangladesh authorities have shut down mobile internet across the country, in an effort to contain the violence and what they is misinformation online.

Nihad El Aabedy and Raheela Mahomed report.