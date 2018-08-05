Bangladesh shuts down mobile internet in protest crackdown

Students in Bangladesh say they wanted a peaceful protest, but rubber bullets and tear gas have ended that.

by &

    Students in Bangladesh say they wanted a peaceful protest, but rubber bullets and tear gas have ended that.

    The eight day of protests over road safety have turned more violent with the recent deaths of two students, as police used tear gas break up the demonstrations in Dhaka. Activists say at least four people have been injured.

    Bangladesh authorities have shut down mobile internet across the country, in an effort to contain the violence and what they is misinformation online.

    Nihad El Aabedy and Raheela Mahomed report.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    The State of Lebanon

    The State of Lebanon

    Amid deepening regional rivalries what does the future hold for Lebanon's long established political dynasties?

    Exploited, hated, killed: The lives of African fruit pickers

    Exploited, hated, killed: Italy's African fruit pickers

    Thousands of Africans pick fruit and vegetables for a pittance as supermarkets profit, and face violent abuse.

    Meet the deported nurse aiding asylum seekers at US-Mexico border

    Meet the deported nurse helping refugees at the border

    Francisco 'Panchito' Olachea drives a beat-up ambulance around Nogales, taking care of those trying to get to the US.