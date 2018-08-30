Asian Games: More than medals up for grabs

For some athletes, much more is riding on victory at the Asian Games than just personal achievement and national pride.

Some nations are offering bonuses for those who win a medal and in one case, it could help a footballer playing in the English Premier League to continue his lucrative career without being forced to do military service.

The idea of paying athletes for their success at the games has opened up debate about the expensive reality of developing and supporting outstanding athletes and the use of national coffers to fund and motivate them.

Al Jazeera's Scott Heidler reports from Jakarta.