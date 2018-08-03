Argentina: Ex-president summoned to testify in corruption scandal

Former Argentina President Cristina Kirchner has been summoned for questioning in a corruption scandal that Argentines are likening to Brazil's massive "Car Wash" investigation.

by

    Police in Argentina have arrested 13 former government staff and business leaders in connection with a corruption scandal which implicates two former presidents.

    The investigation centres around a planning ministry driver who kept detailed records of cash-deliveries to the presidential residence, the private home of former President Cristina Kirchner, and to several business leaders.

    Some in Argentina feel this could become as large a scandal as the "Car Wash" investigation in Brazil and a judge wants to remove Kirchner's immunity from prosecution.

    Al Jazeera's Daniel Schweimler reports from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Inside Owsley: America's poorest white county

    Inside Owsley: America's poorest white county

    Owsley county's population lives below the government-designated poverty line, including 56.3 percent of children.

    Exploited, hated, killed: The lives of African fruit pickers

    Exploited, hated, killed: Italy's African fruit pickers

    Thousands of Africans pick fruit and vegetables for a pittance as supermarkets profit, and face violent abuse.

    Nepal's stolen gods

    Nepal's stolen gods

    Since the 1980s, authorities estimate thieves have plundered tens of thousands of Nepalese antiquities.