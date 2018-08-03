Argentina: Ex-president summoned to testify in corruption scandal

Police in Argentina have arrested 13 former government staff and business leaders in connection with a corruption scandal which implicates two former presidents.

The investigation centres around a planning ministry driver who kept detailed records of cash-deliveries to the presidential residence, the private home of former President Cristina Kirchner, and to several business leaders.

Some in Argentina feel this could become as large a scandal as the "Car Wash" investigation in Brazil and a judge wants to remove Kirchner's immunity from prosecution.

Al Jazeera's Daniel Schweimler reports from Buenos Aires, Argentina.