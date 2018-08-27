Algeria's Bouteflika in Geneva for 'periodic medical checks'

President Bouteflika has made similar trips in the past, including the Val-de-Grace hospital in Paris, for treatment.

    The president suffered a stroke in 2013 that has limited his public appearances [Mohamed Messara/EPA-EFE]
    The president suffered a stroke in 2013 that has limited his public appearances [Mohamed Messara/EPA-EFE]

    Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is in Geneva for a routine medical checkup, the presidency said in a statement.

    Aged 81, the wheelchair-bound president suffered a stroke in 2013 that has limited his public appearances to a handful of largely ceremonial occasions.

    "His Excellency Mr Abdelaziz Bouteflika, President of the Republic, left Algiers this Monday, August 27, 2018 to Geneva, Switzerland to perform periodic medical checks," the statement carried by the official Algeria Press Service said. 

    Bouteflika has made similar trips in the past, including the Val-de-Grace hospital in Paris where he has sought medical attention on several occasions.

    Elected to office in 1999, the president's supporters as well as executives from his National Liberation Front party have called on him to run for a fifth consecutive term in a presidential vote scheduled for 2019. 

    He has yet to announce whether he will run for office.   

    Algeria: Test of power

    Algeria:Test of power

    Algeria: Test of power

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

    America's Guns: Secret Pipeline to Syria

    America's Guns: Secret Pipeline to Syria

    How has the international arms trade exacerbated conflict in the Middle East? People and Power investigates.

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    I remember the day … I designed the Nigerian flag

    In 1959, a year before Nigeria's independence, a 23-year-old student helped colour the country's identity.