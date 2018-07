Former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan is keeping a close eye on the elections due at the end of July in Zimbabwe.

They'll be the first held in decades without Robert Mugabe on the ballot.

Annan is leading a team of observers known as the Elders, who are trying to reassure opposition leaders that the elections will be free and fair.

Al Jazeera's Haru Mutasa reports from Harare, Zimbabwe.