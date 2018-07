Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa is back on the campaign trail for the first time since an explosion at a rally last month.

Mnangagwa suspects that a political faction linked to Grace Mugabe, wife of his predecessor, is behind the attack.

Security has been increased on his public appearances and he has told both his party supporters and the international community that the situation is under control.

Al Jazeera's Haru Mutasa reports from Bindura.