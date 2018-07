The people of the Yemeni island of Socotra are facing a shortage of essential supplies.

Cyclone Mekunu damaged the island's port and sank ships carrying food imports upon which the island relies.

Reconstruction efforts have been further delayed by the Emirati military presence on the island - a force that the UAE insists is humanitarian, but locals view as an occupation.

Al Jazeera's Osama Bin Javaid reports.