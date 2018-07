Sweden's route to the World Cup knockout match with Switzerland also saw the team having to unite against racism aimed at one of their own players.

The abuse against Jimmy Durmaz, an ethnic Assyrian, came from their fellow countrymen. Durmaz received racial insults and death threats after the World Cup match in which he was blamed for Germany’s winning goal.

Professional immigrant teams in Sweden are proving a powerful weapon against prejudice.

Al Jazeera's Paul Rhys reports.