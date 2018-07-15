Video: Huge melting iceberg threatens Greenland village

A 100-metre high iceberg is threatening a tiny village in Greenland.

Innaarsuit, which has a population of 170 people, is completely dwarfed by the enormous block of ice, which broke free from the main ice sheet and drifted down the coast.

The iceberg has come to a halt just metres offshore and is slowly melting. Huge chunks of ice are cascading into the water, sending large waves crashing towards the coast.

There are concerns that the iceberg could trigger a tsunami.

Those living near the coast have been evacuated to higher ground as a precaution and police have moved a search-and-rescue helicopter closer to the area.

There are concerns that a flood could disable the community’s power plant, which is on the coast.

Locals are hoping that a strong wind develops which would encourage the mountain of ice to drift away. However, heavy rain could encourage the iceberg to collapse, making the situation worse.

Large icebergs have drifted close to the community before, but villagers say this is the biggest they've ever seen.

The number of giant icebergs spotted along the Greenland coast has increased in the last few decades as climate change has taken hold. More icebergs are expected over the coming years, increasing the risk of coastal flooding.