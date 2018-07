The US government has until the end of Thursday to reunite all 2,500 families it had separated at its southern border with Mexico, as part of President Donald Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy for illegal immigrants.

Trump was forced to reverse the policy after courts ruled to end family separations.

More than 1,000 families have been reunified, but many others still remain apart.

Al Jazeera's Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from McAllen, Texas, near the US-Mexico border.