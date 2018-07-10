US: Monsanto on trial over Roundup poisoning case

Keen gardeners everywhere will be watching the outcome of a court case in the United States, in which a former school groundsman who is dying of cancer says the manufacturers of a well-known weed killer caused his illness.

The 46-year-old father developed skin lesions and the disease which is now slowly killing him after spraying gallons of the herbicide Roundup as a school groundskeeper for two years in California.

He accuses Monsanto of suppressing evidence of the risks of Roundup's main ingredient - glyphosate.

Al Jazeera's Kristen Saloomey reports.