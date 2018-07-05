UK police: Nerve agent poisoning of couple unlikely deliberate

British police have confirmed that two people critically ill in hospital in southern England were exposed to the nerve agent Novichok. That is the same substance used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March.

The latest victims Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley were discovered in the small town of Amesbury in southwestern England, which is just 13 kilometres from the city of Salisbury, where the Skripals were poisoned and where they are now being treated in hospital.

However, police say it is unlikely that Sturgess and Rowley were deliberately targeted.

Al Jazeera's Peter Sharp reports from Salisbury.