UK pair poisoned by same nerve agent as ex-Russian spy Skripal

British police have confirmed that two people critically ill in hospital in southern England have been exposed to the nerve agent Novichok - the same substance that poisoned a former Russian spy and his daughter earlier this year.

A major incident was declared when a man and a woman in their 40s - both British nationals - were found unconscious at a house on Saturday in the town of Amesbury, near Salisbury.

The couple in question - Dawn Sturgess, 44, and Charlie Rowley, 45 - who were initially suspected of overdosing on contaminated illegal drugs - are being treated at Salisbury District Hospital.

Amesbury is close to the city of Salisbury, where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found slumped on a bench on March 4 in an incident that sparked a diplomatic crisis with Russia.

"The possibility that these two investigations might be linked is clearly a line of inquiry for us," Neil Basu, head of Britain's counter-terrorism police force, told reporters on Wednesday.

"The priority for the investigation team now is to establish how these two people have come into contact with this nerve agent," Basu added.

An emergency cabinet meeting, chaired by Home Secretary Sajid Javid, will be held in London on Thursday as the counter-terrorism police continue to probe the incident.

Police on Wednesday said places that it believed the duo had frequented would be cordoned off overnight as a precaution and urged people who had visited those areas to wash their clothes.

"It's not just sites in Amesbury that have been cordoned off, but also by geographical coincidence, in Salisbury as well, like here in the Queen Elizabeth Gardens not too far away from where the Skripals were found when they were poisoned earlier this year," said Al Jazeera's Sonia Gallego, reporting from Amesbury.

Skripal poisoning

Public Health England - UK’s national health body - has said that there is no significant health risk to the public, but counter-terrorism police have now taken over the investigation.

Basu, who is heading the probe, said there was no evidence to suggest that the pair "were targeted in any way".

Salisbury came under intense scrutiny when the Skripals fell victim to poisoning by the nerve agent Novichock.

Tensions in UK-Russian relations escalated after the British government alleged that Russia was behind the attempted assassination - accusations that Moscow has vigorously denied.

On Thursday, Britain's Security Minister Ben Wallace called on Russia to give details about the nerve agent attack on the Skripals.

"The Russian state could put this 'wrong' right, they could tell us what happened, what they did and fill in some of the significant gaps that we are trying to pursue," Wallace told BBC radio.

Separately, Vladimir Shamanov, head of the Russian parliament's defence committee, said that Britain should ask Russian experts to help investigate the latest poisoning, RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Sergei Zheleznyak, deputy speaker of the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, told state TV that the new poisoning incident looked like an attempt to spoil England football fans' positive perception of Russia as it hosts the World Cup for the first time.

"It is unsurpring that in Russia you are hearing a lot of the same messaging coming out now about this latest case as it did in the aftermath of the Skripal poisoning in March," said Al Jazeera's Rory Challands, reporting from Moscow.