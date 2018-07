A UK-based investigative agency has obtained documents revealing an expensive lobbying effort by the UAE in Britain and the US.

The Spinwatch group says that in the UK, the UAE 'mobilised a narrative against the Muslim Brotherhood in Britain in the highest echelons of government'.

The Spinwatch report includes emails from an Emirati lobbying group to influence the BBC's coverage of the Arab spring.

Al Jazeera's Paul Brennan reports from Central London.