Trump: Korea denuclearisation talks ongoing, no timeframe set

US president also says Russia has agreed to help with North Korea's pledge to dismantle its nuclear weapons programme.

    US President Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12 [Reuters]
    US President Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12 [Reuters]

    US President Donald Trump has said there is no timeframe for North Korea to give up its nuclear programme.

    Trump met with Chairman Kim Jong-un on June 12 in a summit that was the first of its kind between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader.

    The two leaders pledged to work toward denuclearisation but stopped short of defining the process, much less ascribing a timeline for its completion.

    "Discussions are ongoing and they're going very well," Trump told reporters on Tuesday, adding "we have no time limit. We have no speed limit."

    Trump said he discussed North Korea with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in the Finnish capital Helsinki on Monday.

    "President Putin is going to be involve in the sense that he is with us," Trump said.

    On Wednesday, Trump reaffirmed in a tweet that Russia "had agreed to help with Noth Korea," adding sanctions he extended on Pyongyang earlier in April would remain in place. 

    Earlier in June, US broadcaster NBC News reported that US intelligence agencies believed North Korea continued producing fuel for its nuclear programme.

    It said the intelligence community believes the weapon is deemed essential by the communist state for its survival as it positions "itself to extract every concession it can from the Trump administration".

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's announcement that progress had been made "on almost all of the central issues" in ministerial-level talks held in July, including on setting a timeline for Pyongyang's denuclearization was met with rebukeby North Korean officials.

    {articleGUID}

    "We had expected that the US side would offer constructive measures that would help build trust based on the spirit of the leaders' summit.

    "We were also thinking about providing reciprocal measures," an unnamed spokesperson of North Korea's foreign ministry said at the time in a statement published by the official Korean Central News Agency.

    "However, the attitude and stance the United States showed in the first high-level meeting [between the countries] was no doubt regrettable," the spokesperson added.
    WATCH: Inside Story - Is North Korea changing its priorities?

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    'We will cut your throats': The anatomy of Greece's lynch mobs

    The brutality of Greece's racist lynch mobs

    With anti-migrant violence hitting a fever pitch, victims ask why Greek authorities have carried out so few arrests.

    The rise of Pakistan's 'burger' generation

    The rise of Pakistan's 'burger' generation

    How a homegrown burger joint pioneered a food revolution and decades later gave a young, politicised class its identity.

    From Cameroon to US-Mexico border: 'We saw corpses along the way'

    'We saw corpses along the way'

    Kombo Yannick is one of the many African asylum seekers braving the longer Latin America route to the US.