The Trump administration says it will not meet a Tuesday deadline to reunite all children under the age of five with their parents from whom they were separated as they crossed the US-Mexico border.

The separations of undocumented families were ordered as part of the White House "zero-tolerance" policy.

There is an emerging concern that authorities have simply lost track of the children.

Al Jazeera's Shihab Rattansi reports from Washington, DC.