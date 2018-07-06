Trade wars: More US tariffs expected on Chinese imports

Despite warnings, Donald Trump is refusing to back down on his decision to impose tariffs on billions of dollars in imports from trading partners.

The US has implemented tariffs on $34bn worth of imports from China and Trump has told reporters he's prepared to expand that to half a trillion dollars in imports.

That's about the same amount as the US imported from China last year.

The US' European allies are concerned by this move and have said this looks like a trade war.

Al Jazeera's White House Correspondent Kimberly Halkett reports.