Trade wars: More US tariffs expected on Chinese imports

Trump is refusing to back down on his decision to impose tariffs on billions of dollars in imports from trading partners.

by

    Despite warnings, Donald Trump is refusing to back down on his decision to impose tariffs on billions of dollars in imports from trading partners.

    The US has implemented tariffs on $34bn worth of imports from China and Trump has told reporters he's prepared to expand that to half a trillion dollars in imports.

    That's about the same amount as the US imported from China last year.

    The US' European allies are concerned by this move and have said this looks like a trade war.

     

    Al Jazeera's White House Correspondent Kimberly Halkett reports.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    World Cup 2018 quiz: How big a football fan are you?

    World Cup 2018 quiz: How big a football fan are you?

    Answer as many correct questions in 90 seconds to win the World Cup with your favourite team.

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    New information has come to light about thousands of mostly Yemeni children believed to have been abducted in the 1950s.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.