Thai cave rescue: UK cavers say rescue will be tough

Food supplies and medical treatment are helping build up the strength of a football team trapped in a cave in northern Thailand for 12 days.

Rescuers are working out how to get the 12 boys and their coach out, including a crash course in scuba diving.

Thai navy SEALS are using a chamber around 700 metres into the cave complex as a base for the rescue operation.

But heavy rain expected in the next few days could slow progress.

Al Jazeera's Nadim Baba met cavers in the English county of Derbyshire closely connected to the mission.