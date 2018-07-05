Thai cave rescue: UK cavers say rescue will be tough

Rescuers are working out how to get the 12 boys and their coach out, including a crash course in scuba diving.

by

    Food supplies and medical treatment are helping build up the strength of a football team trapped in a cave in northern Thailand for 12 days.

    Rescuers are working out how to get the 12 boys and their coach out, including a crash course in scuba diving.

    Thai navy SEALS are using a chamber around 700 metres into the cave complex as a base for the rescue operation.

    But heavy rain expected in the next few days could slow progress.

    Al Jazeera's Nadim Baba met cavers in the English county of Derbyshire closely connected to the mission.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    World Cup 2018 quiz: How big a football fan are you?

    World Cup 2018 quiz: How big a football fan are you?

    Answer as many correct questions in 90 seconds to win the World Cup with your favourite team.

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    New information has come to light about thousands of mostly Yemeni children believed to have been abducted in the 1950s.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.