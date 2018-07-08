Thailand cave rescue operation: All the latest updates

Rescue of youth football team and their coach from cave in Thailand is under way but could take days to complete.

    The 13 boys and their football coach have been trapped inside the cave for more than two weeks [Royal Thai Navy/EPA-EFE]
    The 13 boys and their football coach have been trapped inside the cave for more than two weeks [Royal Thai Navy/EPA-EFE]

    A rescue mission is under way to evacuate a youth football team and their coach from a cave in northern Thailand, where they have been trapped for two weeks.

    Here are all the latest updates: 

    'Please bring me pork' 

    • On Saturday, the Thai navy SEALs posted notes from the football team on their Facebook page.

    Thai navy SEALs vow to bring football team home

    • In a Facebook post posted just after 11:00 (4:00 GMT), the Thai navy SEALs vow to bring the Wild Boars youth football team home.

    • "We, the Thai team and the international team will bring the Wild Boars home," the post reads. 

    Keeping 'panic element' out essential: dive expert

    • Preventing the boys from panicking during their rescue is of the essence, New Zealand Diving's Neil Bennett told Al Jazeera. 

    • "The training up to this point would be really focused on trying to keep them calm, explaining that they're going to be in poor visibility. Explaining that they have to keep the air supply in their mouth. It's really about dealing with the situation they're facing rather than trying to install perfect dive skills. That's never going to happen in this situation," he said.

    • "In a normal situation you would have experienced professionals that might need rescue, not someone who's a complete novice who's never been in the water before, let alone who can't swim.

    • "So the real factor is trying to keep that panic element out of the way because that's where all the dangers come - as soon as someone panics then all sorts of problems come for the rescuers because a panicked diver can actually be a danger to the rescuer as much as themselves."

    Rescue operation begins

    • Diving teams and medical personnel entered the cave at 10:00 local time (03:00 GMT), rescue mission chief Narongsak Osottanakorn told reporters on Sunday. 

    • Thirteen foreign and five Thai navy SEAL divers are taking part in the rescue mission, which could take two to four days. Each boy will be accompanied by two divers on their way out.  

    • It will take at least 11 hours for the first person to be rescued, meaning the first member of the team could come out at 21:00 (14:00 GMT) at the earliest. 

    • Read more about the start of the rescue operation. 

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera and news agencies

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    World Cup 2018 quiz: How big a football fan are you?

    World Cup 2018 quiz: How big a football fan are you?

    Answer as many correct questions in 90 seconds to win the World Cup with your favourite team.

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    New information has come to light about thousands of mostly Yemeni children believed to have been abducted in the 1950s.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.