Thailand cave rescue operation: All the latest updates

A rescue mission is under way to evacuate a youth football team and their coach from a cave in northern Thailand, where they have been trapped for two weeks.
'Please bring me pork'
- On Saturday, the Thai navy SEALs posted notes from the football team on their Facebook page.
Thai navy SEALs vow to bring football team home
Keeping 'panic element' out essential: dive expert
Preventing the boys from panicking during their rescue is of the essence, New Zealand Diving's Neil Bennett told Al Jazeera.
"The training up to this point would be really focused on trying to keep them calm, explaining that they're going to be in poor visibility. Explaining that they have to keep the air supply in their mouth. It's really about dealing with the situation they're facing rather than trying to install perfect dive skills. That's never going to happen in this situation," he said.
"In a normal situation you would have experienced professionals that might need rescue, not someone who's a complete novice who's never been in the water before, let alone who can't swim.
"So the real factor is trying to keep that panic element out of the way because that's where all the dangers come - as soon as someone panics then all sorts of problems come for the rescuers because a panicked diver can actually be a danger to the rescuer as much as themselves."
Diving teams and medical personnel entered the cave at 10:00 local time (03:00 GMT), rescue mission chief Narongsak Osottanakorn told reporters on Sunday.
Thirteen foreign and five Thai navy SEAL divers are taking part in the rescue mission, which could take two to four days. Each boy will be accompanied by two divers on their way out.
It will take at least 11 hours for the first person to be rescued, meaning the first member of the team could come out at 21:00 (14:00 GMT) at the earliest.
