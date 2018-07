Syrian government forces and their Russian allies have raised the national flag over Deraa province's capital, which has been held by rebels for years. It is a highly symbolic moment in the more-than-seven-year Syrian war.

Major protests against President Bashar al-Assad first erupted in Deraa in 2011 and were widely seen as heralding the start of the conflict.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Zhodr reports from Beirut.