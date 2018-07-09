Some Syrian refugees in Lebanon are going home

A few hundred of the Syrian refugees in Lebanon have begun to return to their homes in government-controlled territory in Syria.

by

    Syrian refugees in Lebanon have started to return to their homes in Syria voluntarily.

    Their numbers are insignificant, a few hundred of the one million registered by the United Nations in the country.

    Some Lebanese officials are pushing for speedy returns, but the UN and human rights groups say conditions are still not safe in Syria.

    There are many refugees who do not want to return, they say they fear doing so without international guarantees.

     

    Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from Arsal, in northeast Lebanon.

