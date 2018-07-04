Syria's war: UN 'deeply alarmed' by violence in southern Deraa

Army's battle against Deraa rebels has displaced 270,000 people in Syria's south, with thousands stuck at Jordan border.

    At least 270,000 people have been displaced in southern Syria since June 18 [Ammar Al Ali/Anadolu Agency]
    At least 270,000 people have been displaced in southern Syria since June 18 [Ammar Al Ali/Anadolu Agency]

    The United Nations is "deeply alarmed" about the government offensive in southern Syria, which is forcing thousands of families to flee their homes and has caused civilian deaths.

    About 270,000 have fled, the UN said, with tens of thousands currently stuck by the border with Jordan after the Russian-backed government offensive began to recapture rebel-held southwestern Deraa province.

    According to the UN, nearly half of the displaced are children.

    "This is the largest population displacement in southern Syria since the onset of the crisis," Anders Pedersen, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Jordan, wrote in a statement on Wednesday.

    Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Wednesday that dozens of trucks were waiting for Syrian permission to supply humanitarian aid from Jordan to Syria.

    Safadi was speaking at a news conference following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

    After artillery strikes hit Jordanian territory from Syria, he said Jordan's armed forces were ready to defend country's interests.

    Amman has kept its borders shut for the new wave of refugees from Deraa, as the country says it is unable to host additional Syrians.

    Jordan currently hosts more than 650,000 of the 5.2 million Syrian refugees spread across the region, according to the UN refugee agency (UNHCR).

    However, the Jordanian government puts the number at 1.3 million, as the UNHCR only counts registered refugees, whereas Amman includes Syrians who have not received UN asylum.

    The UN has dispatched humanitarian assistance over the past two months and has been helping to provide essential supplies such as food, water, soap and medical equipment with extra supplies prepared in case for further escalation in conflict.

    Children are at particular risk of dehydration and diarrhoea, Pederson noted. 
    UN urges Jordan to admit some of refugees from Syria's Deraa

    "The United Nations reiterates its readiness to assist as much as needed but, at the same time, it also reminds all responsible parties that our effectiveness depends on facilitation of the provision of humanitarian aid and protection to people in need, in line with the parties' obligations under international humanitarian law," Pederson wrote. 

    "The United Nations reminds all states and parties involved in the conflict that a delay in responding to the worsening humanitarian crisis could only lead to catastrophic results."

    Since the war in Syria began in 2011, Jordan, Turkey and Lebanon have shouldered much of the responsibility in hosting Syrian refugees.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera and news agencies

