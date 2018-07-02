Syria government takes most of Deraa in two-week offensive

Rebels maintain control of parts of the provincial capital where 2011 uprising began, as well as most of the border areas with Jordan and Golan Heights.

by

    The Russia-backed Syrian government offensive in Deraa began about two weeks ago, with President Bashar al-Assad's forces now in control of more than 60 percent of the province.

    Rebels remain in control of parts of the provincial capital Deraa City, where the Syrian uprising began in 2011.

    They also still hold most of the border areas with the Israeli occupied Golan Heights and Jordan.

    But government troops are rapidly closing in on what used to be the gateway for a lucrative trade route before Jordan shut the border in 2015.

    Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    World Cup 2018 quiz: How big a football fan are you?

    World Cup 2018 quiz: How big a football fan are you?

    Answer as many correct questions in 90 seconds to win the World Cup with your favourite team.

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    The shocking story of Israel's disappeared babies

    New information has come to light about thousands of mostly Yemeni children believed to have been abducted in the 1950s.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.