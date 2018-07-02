Syria government takes most of Deraa in two-week offensive

The Russia-backed Syrian government offensive in Deraa began about two weeks ago, with President Bashar al-Assad's forces now in control of more than 60 percent of the province.

Rebels remain in control of parts of the provincial capital Deraa City, where the Syrian uprising began in 2011.

They also still hold most of the border areas with the Israeli occupied Golan Heights and Jordan.

But government troops are rapidly closing in on what used to be the gateway for a lucrative trade route before Jordan shut the border in 2015.

