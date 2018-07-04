US Supreme Court ruling deals major blow to public sector unions

Many unions in the US are expecting their income to fall drastically after the US Supreme Court ruled that public sector unions can no longer collect fees from workers who are not members.

The country's top court ruled that corporations can make unlimited contributions to political campaigns, but it has limited the sources of contributions from unions.

However, the country's largest teachers union says this will not stop them from political advocacy, but they may have to be more selective.

Al Jazeera's John Hendren reports from Minneapolis.