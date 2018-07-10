Suicide bomber kills ANP candidate, supporters at election rally

At least 14 killed and scores wounded in suicide bombing at Peshawar campaign event organised by Awami National Party.

    The bomber targeted a meeting of the Awami National Party in Peshawar [Fayaz Aziz/Reuters]
    A suicide bomb attack at an election rally in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar has killed at least 14 people, including prominent local politician Haroon Bilour, police said.

    The attack on Tuesday at a campaign event organised by the Awami National Party (ANP) also wounded at least 65 people, according to the local police chief.

    Bilour was a provincial assembly candidate for the July 25 general elections. His father, Bashir Bilour, also a prominent ANP politician, was killed by a suicide bomber in 2012.

    Police said the bomber struck when Bilour was about to address some 200 supporters.

    There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Tuesday's attack.

    The bombing came hours after the Pakistan military spokesman warned about security threats ahead of the national elections.

    Local television channels broadcast live scenes of ambulances arriving at the site and rushing victims to the hospital.

    Some people were seen crying.

    Bilour belonged to an influential political family in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, of which Peshawar is the capital.

    The ANP was the main target of Taliban attacks in the 2013 election.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera and news agencies

