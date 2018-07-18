South Korea: North Korean films publically screened at BIFAN 2018

North Korean films are publicly shown for first the at a South Korean film festival amid the thaw in inter-Korean relations.

by

    Nine North Korean films are being publically screened in South Korea for the first time.

    They are part of the 22nd Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN 2018) after its organisers applied for a special permit to screen them.

    North Korean movies are classified as "special data" in South Korea, which means that to screen those films, a South Korean cinema-owner needs prior approval from the government.

    The films provide a rare glimpse into daily life in the isolated nation and Koreans hope that showing them will contributing to the improving ties between the nations.

    Al Jazeera's Florence Looi reports.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    'We will cut your throats': The anatomy of Greece's lynch mobs

    The brutality of Greece's racist lynch mobs

    With anti-migrant violence hitting a fever pitch, victims ask why Greek authorities have carried out so few arrests.

    The rise of Pakistan's 'burger' generation

    The rise of Pakistan's 'burger' generation

    How a homegrown burger joint pioneered a food revolution and decades later gave a young, politicised class its identity.

    From Cameroon to US-Mexico border: 'We saw corpses along the way'

    'We saw corpses along the way'

    Kombo Yannick is one of the many African asylum seekers braving the longer Latin America route to the US.