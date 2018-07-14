Smoke rises over Gaza as Israeli military renews bombing

The Israeli military says it has attacked several Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip, its largest daylight assault since 2014, as more than 30 rockets and mortars were fired towards Israel from the besieged enclave.

Palestinian Maan News agency said four people were injured in Saturday's attacks. Those injured have been transported to a hospital in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip near the border with Egypt.

The exchange threatened to prompt a further conflagration after weeks of tensions. The Israeli army killed two Palestinians, including a teenage boy, and wounded hundreds at protests along the fence with Israel on Friday.

The Israeli army said it carried out the strikes on Saturday, with its fighter jets targeting "complexes used to prepare arson terror attacks and a Hamas terror training facility".

In statements posted on Twitter, it said it struck two Hamas tunnels, one in southern Gaza and one in the north, as well as other infrastructure across the besieged coastal territory.

Israeli jets were seen targeting several neighbourhoods in the Gaza Strip and smoke could be seen above Gaza city.

Al Jazeera's Bernard Smith, reporting from Gaza city, said that a house in Khan Younis belonging to a commander of the al-Quds Brigade, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad, was hit in one of the attacks, causing two injuries.

"What is important to look from these Israeli air strikes is that all of the targets except perhaps from that house have been essentially open areas, or training areas used by Hamas or other armed groups," said Smith.

During the raids, Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system intercepted six rockets fired from the Gaza Strip after air raid sirens went off.

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said the group was responsible for the mortar fire on Israel and that they were carried out "in response to the Israeli air strikes".

"The protection and the defence of our people is a national duty and a strategic choice," Barhoum said.

The escalation came just hours after a 15-year-old Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces at protests in the Gaza Strip near the fence with Israel and scores were wounded. A 20-year-old died on Saturday of gunshot wounds.

Hundreds of protesters had amassed near the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip on Friday to commemorate more than 100 days since the start of the Great March of Return mass rallies.

Since the protests began on March 30, at least 138 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and more than 160,000 have been wounded.

Its main message is to call for the right of return for Palestinian refugees and their descendants who were violently expelled from their homes in the territories taken over by Israel during the 1948 war, known to Arabs as the Nakba.

'Open-air prison'

The Gaza Strip is but one of the focal points in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

More than two million Palestinians are packed into the Gaza Strip, a territory the size of the US city of Detroit - about 360sq km - which has been described as "the world's largest open-air prison".

Israel withdrew its troops and settlers from Gaza in 2005 but, citing security concerns, maintains tight control of its land and sea borders, which has reduced its economy to a state of collapse.

Egypt also restricts movement in and out of Gaza on its border.

Peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians have been stalled since 2014 and Israeli settlements have expanded in occupied territory Palestinians intended to become part of their eventual state.

Gaza experienced its most significant conflict in 2014, when at least 2,251 Palestinians, most of whom were civilians, were killed. At least 66 Israeli soldiers and six civilians were also killed.